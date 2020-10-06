Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $0.59. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.