State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 273.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 640,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

