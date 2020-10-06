EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

