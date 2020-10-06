Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Meet Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Meet Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Meet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Meet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The Meet Group stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The Meet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. The Meet Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 73.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

