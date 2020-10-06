Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,627 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $184,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,432 shares in the company, valued at $291,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,940,776 shares of company stock valued at $243,843,271 over the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.