Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 1,189.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank First National were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bank First National by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First National by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank First National by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank First National by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank First National by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Bank First National Corporation has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $71.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank First National from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Bank First National Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

