Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 636,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 783,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 159,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,545. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.52. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

