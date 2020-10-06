Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 2,325 The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

