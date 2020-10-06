Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $340.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

