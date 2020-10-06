Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Cam Danyluk Acquires 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Cam Danyluk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,561 shares in the company, valued at C$145,256.15.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of $98.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

