Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 62.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NLST stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.46. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

