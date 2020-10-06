Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.13.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,068,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 867,308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,821,000.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.