Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $44,905.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40.

MORF opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Morphic by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

