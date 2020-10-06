Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

