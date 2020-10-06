National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 4,432.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 297,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after acquiring an additional 154,401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of National Grid by 104.2% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 93,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

