Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) to “Buy”

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NAVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.