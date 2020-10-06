NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NRBO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.42% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.69 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc This Quarter
$0.69 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share
Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties
EnPro Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
EnPro Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in The Meet Group, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in The Meet Group, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,627 Sunnova Energy International Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,627 Sunnova Energy International Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report