NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NRBO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.42% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

