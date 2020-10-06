NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

NG opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $991,167.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,938.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,908 shares of company stock worth $2,885,379.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

