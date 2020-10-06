Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.