Zacks Investment Research Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Hold

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVEE. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NV5 Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.