Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $3,172,210. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.