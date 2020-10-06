NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSRGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut NESTLE S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12,515.0% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

