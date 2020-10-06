Zacks Investment Research Lowers Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

