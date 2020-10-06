Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get Nice alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nice from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Shares of NICE opened at $231.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Nice has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $238.35.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,497,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nice (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.