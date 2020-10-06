Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.