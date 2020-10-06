Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

