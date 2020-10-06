Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

MTX stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

