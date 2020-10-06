Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient Sells 108 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $28,918.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederic Lequient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $108,673.07.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $64,310.00.

VEEV opened at $278.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $298.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after buying an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

