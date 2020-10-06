LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix Sells 273,584 Shares of Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $139,801.92.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $152.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.