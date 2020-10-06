Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $36,000 in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $492.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

