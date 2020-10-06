Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.