State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.93 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $633.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $614.66 and a 200-day moving average of $539.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $640.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,023 shares of company stock worth $61,648,153 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

