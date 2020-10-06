Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 62,000 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $436.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

