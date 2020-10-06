Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 54,700 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 182.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

