State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.