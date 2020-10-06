State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,886 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $171.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.