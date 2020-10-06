Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 31,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

