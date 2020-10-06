State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.51 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $684.82.

Shares of ISRG opened at $707.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $699.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.