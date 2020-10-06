State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of VF worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VF by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

VFC opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.