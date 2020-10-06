State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,352 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,827.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.