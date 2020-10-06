State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.51 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $383.96 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

