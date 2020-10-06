State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after buying an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after buying an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,907,000 after buying an additional 398,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

SWKS opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.