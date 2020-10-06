Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

