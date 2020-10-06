Centric Wealth Management Takes $100,000 Position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGY. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,193,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,578,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 153,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

BGY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.