Analyzing Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Black Hills and Pampa Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 6 0 2.75 Pampa Energia 2 0 1 0 1.67

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $72.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Pampa Energia has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Black Hills’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Pampa Energia.

Volatility & Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Pampa Energia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.02 $199.31 million $3.53 15.82 Pampa Energia $2.84 billion 0.24 $692.00 million $9.50 1.16

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Pampa Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 11.70% 8.50% 2.86% Pampa Energia 6.12% 5.80% 2.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats Pampa Energia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

