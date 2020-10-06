Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

