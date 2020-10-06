State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,866 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $300.32 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

