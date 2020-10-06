State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $580.98 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $609.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

