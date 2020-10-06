State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 41,970 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

C stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

