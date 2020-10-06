AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AME opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $103.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

